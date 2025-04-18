Lithuania plans to strengthen and modernize Suwalki corridor

Lithuania plans to strengthen and modernize the Suwalki corridor. This was stated by Lithuanian Deputy Defense Minister Tomas Godliauskas in an interview with Politico, BelTA reports.

The publication specifies that the Suwalki Corridor is a stretch of forest plain connecting Poland and Lithuania and bordering Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad Region.

“There are talks about new protective measures along the borders with Kaliningrad and Belarus, especially in the Suwalki Corridor area,” Godliauskas said, mentioning discussions about placing anti-movement elements near or on the borders, such as cement fences.