Lithuania to build military camp for Bundeswehr on border with Belarus

The Lithuanian side near the border with Belarus has started early preparations for the construction of a military camp for the Bundeswehr. This is reported by BELTA, citing a source.

As part of the preparations, they have already cut down the forest and continue demining.

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported that the works on leveling the terrain and removal of unsuitable soil are scheduled for March next year. According to calculations of the Lithuanian company Eikos statyba, which will be engaged in the construction of the military facility, on an area of 39 hectares they will have to move more than 250 thousand cubic meters of soil. After that, it is planned to start installation of external engineering networks and drive the first pile of Rudninkai military camp.

According to the source, the facility is planned to be completed by 2027.