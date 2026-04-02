Lithuanian Authorities to Fine Carriers for Returning Trucks

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The Lithuanian authorities are once again demonstrating an unfriendly attitude, this time toward their own citizens. This concerns Lithuanian carriers, who, thanks to the ill-considered actions of Vilnius officials, suffered significant losses due to the closure of the border with Belarus.

Now anyone who returns their trucks stranded in our territory by the Lithuanian authorities will be fined. The carriers are accused of violating sanctions legislation. The companies are paying organizations subject to European sanctions for parking and guarding their vehicles in Belarus.