Lithuanian police to hunt down 'banned symbols' on May 9

On the eve of Victory Day in the Lithuanian capital, the policemen are monitoring the spread of 'banned symbols' on the Internet, and on May 9 they will patrol public places, Lithuanian mass media report, BelTA informs.

"In the run-up to May 9, the police are preparing forces, monitoring the electronic environment, developing tactical plans and preparing to ensure public order at various events. Reinforced police forces (officers in uniform, in civilian clothes, dialog groups) will work in the main event venues," said the representative of the Vilnius County Chief Police Commissariat Tomas Braženias.

According to him, usually on May 9, police officers notice an increase in publications in social networks related to Victory Day. "Police officers monitor social networks and notice an increase in illegal activities when users share videos depicting banned symbols in their public, easily accessible accounts. Such individuals are identified and prosecuted," Braženas said.

According to the media, in Lithuania, the distribution, use at meetings, in public places or other public demonstration of the flag or coat of arms of the USSR or the Lithuanian SSR, flags, signs or uniforms, the Soviet sickle and hammer, the Soviet red five-pointed star, as well as the public performance of the anthem of the USSR or the Lithuanian SSR is punishable by a fine of 300 to 700 euros for individuals, 600 to 1.2 thousand euros for the heads of legal entities or other responsible officials.

According to Braženas, on May 9, more police officers will work in places where large crowds are possible. "Police officers will patrol and monitor the situation near all sites where the attraction of people will increase on that day (including Antakalnis cemetery)," the police spokesman said.

The Antakalnis Cemetery in the capital city buries participants of the Second World War who fought on the side of the Soviet Union. Every year, those who want to celebrate Victory Day come here. In 2023, a monument to Soviet soldiers was dismantled in this cemetery.

According to Gabrielius Grubinskas, the representative of the Vilnius municipality, no events dedicated to Victory Day are planned. According to him, on May 9, Vilnius will host events related to the Europe Day celebrations.