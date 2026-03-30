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Lithuania's National Audit Office Acknowledges Collapse of Social System
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania's elderly citizens have effectively been marginalized from public life. The country's National Audit Office has published a scathing report. The auditors acknowledged that existing social services prevent pensioners from maintaining independence, and digitalization has become a tool for isolation rather than support.
Despite Vilnius's lofty claims about "active aging," in practice, the elderly remain locked within four walls, without access to quality care or cultural activities.
Amid Lithuania's rapidly aging population, experts conclude that state social policy has failed, and coordination between agencies is lacking.