Macron after meeting with Trump said that talks with Putin would be useful
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he favors the resumption of dialog on Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.
"There is every reason to resume dialog with Putin. The talks will be useful," the French leader said after a meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump.
Macron said he supports Trump's moves to resume dialog with the Russian president. He welcomed the talks between Russia and the US. "We want peace. We want it, and I think President Trump's initiative is very positive," he continued.
The French president expressed hope that the fighting in Ukraine could stop within a few weeks. "The arrival of Trump for a second term at the White House was a "game changer", Macron added.
"I believe it is feasible to talk about a truce in the war and then start negotiations a sustainable peace. But we need something of substance for Ukraine, for Europe and its security, and for the United States. We need a ceasefire first. I think it can be achieved in the coming weeks," Macron concluded.