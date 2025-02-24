Macron after meeting with Trump said that talks with Putin would be useful

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he favors the resumption of dialog on Ukraine with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, TASS reported.

"There is every reason to resume dialog with Putin. The talks will be useful," the French leader said after a meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump.

Macron said he supports Trump's moves to resume dialog with the Russian president. He welcomed the talks between Russia and the US. "We want peace. We want it, and I think President Trump's initiative is very positive," he continued.

The French president expressed hope that the fighting in Ukraine could stop within a few weeks. "The arrival of Trump for a second term at the White House was a "game changer", Macron added.