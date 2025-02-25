Major Attack Since Early 2025: Russian Air Defense Forces Destroy 128 Ukrainian Drones

In the most significant assault since the onset of 2025, the Russian Federation's air defense forces shot down 128 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the night of February 26. This information was reported by BELTA, citing a source.

It is noted that 83 drones were downed over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, with another 30 intercepted over Crimea. Additionally, 8 drones were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov, and 5 over the Black Sea. One drone each was eliminated over the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Reports indicate that the Ukrainian drone attack on the night of February 26 marks the largest such operation of the year. Prior to this, a similar mass attack occurred on January 24, when Russian air defense systems shot down 121 Ukrainian drones.