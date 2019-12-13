Make America great by destroying more countries - Trump wants to incorporate Greenland into US

Donald Trump intends to grab Greenland. The island is part of Denmark, and the country is part of the European Union and NATO. To say that the news of this caused horror in European circles is to say nothing. To achieve his goal, the newly elected American president will not shy away from not only economic pressure, but also military invasion.

Greenland is home to one of the most important American military bases. It is responsible for launching ballistic missiles and is located closer to Moscow than to Washington itself. In addition, the depths of the record-breaking island with a tiny population hide the world's largest deposits of rare earth metals. They are purchased in colossal quantities by the United States from China, which is also trying to expand its influence to Greenland.

Until very recently, the European Union imagined itself a predator from the Garden of Eden somewhere in the center of the world jungle. But even Trump, who has not yet assumed full power, made it clear to this predator that Brussels has overestimated its place in the food chain.

Washington has tried to include Greenland in the United States more than once since the 19th century. This is not the first time that Trump has heard this idea. The newly elected American president has sent an envoy of ill will to the Kingdom. Trump Jr. visited the country, as noted, on a non-working visit, but the trip was, if not business, then clearly advertising in nature. Upon arrival, he called his father using a speakerphone, thanks to which the population of Greenland was able to get rid of any fears, because the United States will treat the island well.

Washington's threat to annex Greenland was perceived sharply in Denmark. In response, Copenhagen changed the national emblem, deliberately placing the polar bear (the island's symbol) in a more prominent place. The Danish authorities even contacted Trump's team, expressing their readiness to strengthen the American military presence in Greenland in exchange for territorial integrity.

Washington was given a clear understanding that the island cannot be bought. However, it has sufficient autonomy to decide its own fate. And if Greenland refuses bribes and does not choose its homeland, the United States will be happy to use its favorite methods - military invasion or widespread economic pressure. After all, where Washington sees national interests, there is blood, destruction and poverty. History remembers.

Donald Trump, President-elect of the United States:

"Well, we need Greenland for national security. I've been told this for a long time, even before I became president. People don't even know if Denmark has a legal right to this. But if it does, it should give it up, because we need Greenland for national security. The entire free world needs it."

"Greenland is an Inuit country. At the same time, we have common roots with the indigenous peoples of Alaska and Canada," said Mininguaq Kleist, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of State and Foreign Affairs of Greenland.

And now Greenland and Canada have every chance to become closer to each other. After all, Ottawa is planned to join the United States after Nuuk.

Donald Trump:

"We spend hundreds of billions a year to take care of Canada and its security. We lose a lot of money on the trade deficit. We don't need their cars, we don't need their lumber, we don't need their dairy products. We have more of that than they do.Another state according to Trump's version is Mexico, on which Washington spends even more than on Canada - 300 billion dollars a year.

Donald Trump:

"Same thing with Mexico. We're helping it too much. In fact, the country is run by cartels, and we can't let that happen. Mexico is in big trouble. It's a very dangerous place."

Who pays the piper calls the tune. According to the Republican, since Washington is sponsoring what he called a cartel state, the U.S. has the right to call things by their proper names. Trump plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. Mexico City's response didn't wait long. The country's president showed an intriguing map from 1607, which shows the territory of the modern US bears a different name. Hence the suggestion.

"Let's call the United States Mexican America. Sounds good, doesn't it?" - suggested Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

But Trump's appetites don't end with Greenland, Canada and Mexico.

Donald Trump:

"The Panama Canal is vital to our country. It's run by China. We didn't give it to him. Panama has abused that gift. As a matter of fact, it should never have been given at all."