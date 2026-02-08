3.73 BYN
Make Europe Great Again - US State Department will advance its position
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Make Europe Great Again - US State Department will advance its position
Make Europe Great Again. The US State Department will advance this position by funding charities and think tanks in Europe. According to the Financial Times, the State Department has already held talks in Europe with a number of right-wing organizations whose views align with the Trump administration's rhetoric about the "destruction of European civilization" due to migration.
The program will focus on initiatives in London, Paris, Berlin, and Brussels. This is alarming news for center-left governments, such as the Labour Party in the UK. According to the newspaper, London may be concerned about the use of US government funds to undermine its policies.