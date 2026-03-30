Malaysia in crisis mode due to situation in Middle East

Malaysia is currently in crisis mode, and the government is holding weekly meetings of the National Economic Action Council due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced this on March 31, BelTA reports, citing the New Straits Times (NST).

He noted that the situation is serious, as energy prices have risen by more than 100% over the past month, affecting many industries.

The minister noted that the conflict, which has been going on for over a month, has caused global upheaval. He added that a state of energy emergency has been declared in the Philippines, while neighboring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam are already experiencing fuel shortages, with people lining up to fill up their cars.

He also warned that Malaysians need to develop fuel-saving habits to mitigate potential supply disruptions if military action drags on.

"We must not waste resources. Resources are finite and can become depleted. For example, in transportation, we must encourage people to plan their travel more efficiently. We must reduce unnecessary trips. If you have the option to use public transportation, please do so," said Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

The Transport Minister also urged companies to take proactive steps to conserve fuel. "Employers should encourage carpooling. These are simple steps we can take as a community and as individuals. If we don't start doing this now, our country will face even greater risks in the future."

He added that while fuel supplies remain stable for now, uncertainty remains for the coming months. "Malaysia is an oil-producing country, but we remain dependent on global supplies. The government is currently focused on ensuring sustainable fuel supplies. Our current supplies are expected to remain undisturbed until May. However, if the war drags on, we cannot guarantee that supplies will not be affected. This is something we all need to pay close attention to," he said.