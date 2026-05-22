A search and rescue operation is underway in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic. As a reminder, Kyiv launched an airstrike on sleeping children in a local college dormitory. The death toll has risen to 18, with at least 60 injured. A criminal investigation into the terrorist attack has been opened. It is noted that Kyiv is attempting to re-attack the destroyed dormitory during the rescue operation.

The previous day, a UN Security Council meeting was held at Moscow's initiative. Russian Permanent Representative Nebenzya accused Western countries of hypocrisy and double standards in their coverage of the deaths of children and civilians in the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that European representatives, speaking at the meeting, did not even mention Starobelsk. Some were bold enough to accuse Moscow of alleged lies.

A Latvian representative called the news of the missile strike a "provocation" and "Kremlin disinformation." In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to organize a visit to the site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike for foreign media.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry:

"In connection with the blatant lies spread in the UN Security Council by Westerners, in particular by the disgraced Latvian Permanent Representative, that there were no Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on the college in Starobelsk, we are organizing a visit to the site of the tragedy for correspondents accredited in Moscow."

Many expressed a desire to attend, but some were barred from showing the Ukrainian attack on children. According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Tokyo imposed this ban on Japanese correspondents.