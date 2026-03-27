Massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico threatens to become a serious environmental disaster

A massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico promises to be the most serious environmental disaster in the region in many years. The fishing season has already been effectively disrupted. The slick has spread across the sea surface over an area of 600 square kilometers, polluting the shores of three nature reserves.

About 500 tons of oil and petroleum products have been collected, but this is only a small portion. The culprit is an unknown vessel. According to Mexican authorities, there are several suspects, and the cause of the environmental disaster is currently being determined. The spill has caused serious damage to fisheries in several Mexican states.