Massive Strike with Oreshnik and Kinzhal Missiles: Russia Announces Targets of Retaliatory Strike

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the targets of a retaliatory strike in Ukraine. Facilities belonging to the military-industrial complex, the Main Command of the Ground Forces, the intelligence directorate, and other command posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit. No strikes were planned or carried out on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

A massive attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region took place last night. Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Tsirkon cruise missiles, as well as air-, sea-, and land-based missiles and attack drones were used.

Late last night, rescuers completed clearing the rubble at the site of the destroyed section of the college of Lugansk Pedagogical University. The Kyiv regime's terrorist attack killed 21 people, and more than 60 children were injured to varying degrees. All of these children were training to become kindergarten and elementary school teachers. Ukrainian militants even attempted to disrupt the rescue of survivors and the recovery of bodies from the rubble by launching repeated drone strikes.

As a reminder, on the night of May 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used drones to attack the college's academic building and dormitory. Eighty-six children, aged 14 and older, were held there.