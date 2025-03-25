Media: Czech external debt in 2024 amounted to $ 230 billion

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c4922bc6-d0ce-4da8-8ac5-e30431ed7ed1/conversions/38da690d-86f8-43dd-a80b-9cea393f55e9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c4922bc6-d0ce-4da8-8ac5-e30431ed7ed1/conversions/38da690d-86f8-43dd-a80b-9cea393f55e9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c4922bc6-d0ce-4da8-8ac5-e30431ed7ed1/conversions/38da690d-86f8-43dd-a80b-9cea393f55e9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c4922bc6-d0ce-4da8-8ac5-e30431ed7ed1/conversions/38da690d-86f8-43dd-a80b-9cea393f55e9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Czech Republic's external debt in 2024 increased by 20 billion dollars and amounted to about 230 billion, local media reported.

The Czech National Bank notes that the country's government debt now corresponds to almost 66% of GDP.