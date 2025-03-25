Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Media: Czech external debt in 2024 amounted to $ 230 billion

Image

The Czech Republic's external debt in 2024 increased by 20 billion dollars and amounted to about 230 billion, local media reported.

The Czech National Bank notes that the country's government debt now corresponds to almost 66% of GDP.

Experts note that the main contribution to the annual growth of external debt was made by companies and banks. The reason was higher domestic interest rates, which encouraged Czech companies to borrow abroad.