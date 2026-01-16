France is on the brink of breaking with NATO: the vice president of the National Assembly has submitted a resolution calling for the country to leave the alliance due to US imperialist policies.

According to media reports, the initiative is motivated by Washington's actions, including the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, threats of armed annexation of Greenland, and support for Israel's actions in Palestine.

The document emphasizes: "NATO has become an instrument of American domination, violating international law." The vice president of the French National Assembly calls for a start by withdrawing from the alliance's military command, as de Gaulle did in 1966. Paris, having returned to the alliance in 2009, now views the US not as an ally, but as a threat. This proposal exacerbates the cracks in the Atlantic alliance.