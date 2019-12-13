Media: Israeli troops may invade Lebanon this week

The US media reports that Israeli troops could invade Lebanon as early as this week, with the IDF mobilizing and pulling tanks towards the border.

Apparently, an emergency meeting of the Council of European Foreign Ministers is being convened in this regard: support for Lebanon is strong in Brussels. Especially among the French and Belgians. On Sunday, at least 100 civilians were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory.

The Lebanese authorities report at least one million refugees, mostly people who have fled their homes in the south, near the border with Israel.

The bombardment of Lebanese cities - such as Tyre, Sidon and central Beirut - continues. The IDF says it attacks only targets associated with Hezbollah and Palestinian movements.

The deaths of a Hamas commander, Sharif, two leaders of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and a number of Hezbollah leaders were reported.