Recent reports indicate that preparations for the presidential elections have indeed commenced in Ukraine. Ukrainian publication "Strana" cites sources close to the president's office regarding this development.

In Kiev, there is uncertainty about whether a ceasefire will be reached by early May, though it remains a possibility. Nonetheless, those around President Zelensky are operating on the assumption that hostilities will conclude by the end of 2025. Consequently, the elections must be conducted, and preparations for them have already begun.

The office of the president aims to remain in power following the elections. Therefore, as noted by "Strana," the timing of the elections will be determined with this goal in mind.

"If a ceasefire begins before early May, the presidential elections could take place in August. However, this scenario will only be realized if Zelensky and Yermak are confident in their victory. If such confidence is lacking, attempts will be made to delay the elections by any means necessary," the publication's source indicated.

According to the source, three main issues must be addressed before the elections. The first concerns the establishment of an electronic voting system, which would enable Zelensky's office to conduct large-scale fraud during the vote tallying.

The second problem is related to former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, who is currently regarded within the office as "the main electoral threat" to Zelensky. Zaluzhny leads Zelensky in opinion polls, making him a potentially significant opponent in the upcoming presidential race. Those around Zelensky are seeking a commitment from the former commander that he will not run for the presidency. Zaluzhny has yet to provide a definitive answer regarding his participation in the elections.

The third and most pressing issue for Zelensky is his relationship with Trump and securing support from Washington. Achieving this may require signing an agreement concerning mineral resources, although such a move could adversely impact Zelensky's approval ratings. Additionally, the situation at the front line will play a significant role.

Previously, The Economist reported that presidential elections in Ukraine could take place as early as this summer, provided a ceasefire agreement is reached by May.