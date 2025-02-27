US President Donald Trump has sent a sobering message to Europe at his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding Washington's further involvement in supporting Ukraine, TASS reported referring to the authors of an article by the Politico.

The material says that the American leader was not moved by Starmer's desperate call for a stronger U.S. commitment to the protection of Ukraine after the end of the conflict. It is noted that the British Prime Minister did not try to persuade Trump to give any security guarantees for Kiev, but only asked to support the efforts of European countries, but this request was also denied. Politico emphasizes that the tough stance of the head of the Washington administration has become a sobering warning signal for European allies ahead of Trump's meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

At a meeting that took place on 27 February at the White House, the American President actually rejected the possibility of the United States' military support for a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. He believes it is necessary to first achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine before discussing the issue of sending peacekeepers to that country.

Earlier, Trump said that the United States administration did not intend to offer the Ukrainian authorities new security guarantees since this should be handled by Europe.