Media: U.S. readies Moscow new package of sanctions over Ukraine
The United States has prepared new sanctions against Russia to exert pressure in connection with the Ukrainian conflict, including in the banking and energy sectors, while it is still unclear whether American President Donald Trump will approve these measures. This is reported by RIA Novosti citing Reuters news agency.
"U.S. officials have finalized new economic sanctions against Russia, including banking and energy measures, to intensify pressure on Moscow to embrace U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to end its war on Ukraine….However, it's unclear if Trump will sign," the agency says.