In a move deemed vital for the Federal Republic of Germany's interests, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz should travel to Moscow on May 9. This proposition was put forth in a commentary featured in the newspaper Berliner Zeitung, according to a TASS report.

"He must keep ajar the door that the West has for too long wished to slam shut," the piece argues. The author contends that German diplomacy has dwindled to mere "sermonizing and lackluster press releases." Merz, it is suggested, should embody the role of a "formidable negotiator" and engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.