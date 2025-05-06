3.68 BYN
Media Urges Merz to Journey to Moscow on May 9 for Sake of German Interests
In a move deemed vital for the Federal Republic of Germany's interests, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz should travel to Moscow on May 9. This proposition was put forth in a commentary featured in the newspaper Berliner Zeitung, according to a TASS report.
"He must keep ajar the door that the West has for too long wished to slam shut," the piece argues. The author contends that German diplomacy has dwindled to mere "sermonizing and lackluster press releases." Merz, it is suggested, should embody the role of a "formidable negotiator" and engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moreover, Germany ought to ponder the potential future of economic connections with Russia should relations mend. "Some 2000 to 2500 German companies still operate within Russia's borders. They are steadfastly clinging to their ventures in the world's vastest nation, sanctions notwithstanding," the commentary observes.