Medinsky: Memorandum Russia Presented to Ukraine Consists of Two Parts

Russia handed over its memorandum to Ukraine during negotiations in Istanbul, which consists of two parts. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation, Assistant to the Russian President Vladimir Medinsky, to journalists, as reported by TASS.

"We handed over our memorandum to the Ukrainian side, which consists of two parts. The first part is how to achieve genuine long-term peace. The second part outlines the steps necessary for a full ceasefire," he said.

"Moreover, the second part even includes options. To proceed along one path or another," Medinsky added.

The negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations lasted a little over an hour. The meeting began at the Chiraqan Palace around 14:43 local time and concluded at 15:57.