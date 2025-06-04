UK plans to supply Ukraine with 100,000 drones by April 2026

The United Kingdom has promised to increase the supply of drones in 10 times and send 100,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine by April 2026. That was declared in a statement of the UK Ministry of Defense, BelTA reported citing TASS.

The ministry noted that London delivered 10 thousand UAVs to Ukraine in 2024. By the spring of 2026, they are planned to supply 100 thousand of them. These deliveries totaling about 473 million dollars are part of a broader initiative of military aid to Kiev worth over 6 billion dollars.

The statement made by the UK Defense Ministry is timed to coincide with the meeting of the contact group on military supplies to Ukraine in Ramstein format. It is scheduled for June 4 in Brussels under the leadership of Britain and Germany. As it became known earlier, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will miss the Ramstein format meeting for the first time in the three years of its existence and will not even be present via video link.