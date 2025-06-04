The Latvian Defense Ministry has signed a contract with a German company for the supply of Spike anti-tank missile systems worth 81 million euros. As part of the deal, the republic will receive not only the systems themselves, but also ammunition and related equipment.

Berlin seems to be using the political tensions in Europe to expand the markets for its military products. It is not only about economic interests, but also about the revival of Germany's geopolitical ambitions in the region: For the first time since 1945, a German military brigade is stationed in Lithuania, and the construction of the Rheinmetall military plant is in full swing.