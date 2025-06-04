Kuntsevich: State media today means guaranteed quality and verity of information

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8953b59-0490-4d55-b53d-50cb4093b98a/conversions/840314ba-4796-4ebb-977c-c8fbd953c260-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8953b59-0490-4d55-b53d-50cb4093b98a/conversions/840314ba-4796-4ebb-977c-c8fbd953c260-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8953b59-0490-4d55-b53d-50cb4093b98a/conversions/840314ba-4796-4ebb-977c-c8fbd953c260-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8953b59-0490-4d55-b53d-50cb4093b98a/conversions/840314ba-4796-4ebb-977c-c8fbd953c260-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

First Deputy Information Minister Andrei Kuntsevich in the studio of First Informational told us that on the first day the regional delegations are scheduled to work in the cities of Gomel region, visit various facilities and get acquainted with the socio-economic development of the region. "There will also be thematic panel discussions with the participation of leading Belarusian media, as well as master classes from famous Belarusian journalists. And the next day in Gomel, the forum participants will gather for a large plenary session, where it is planned to speak and live communication with a serious pool of media experts of high caliber from both Belarus and the Russian Federation. And the range of topics to be discussed is very wide: from issues of information confrontation and security to the impact of artificial intelligence in modern journalism."

Andrei Kuntsevich is sure that even if not immediately, people realize that the state media today is guaranteed quality and verity of the information. This is confirmed by the growing level of trust in them, which has increased by more than 20% in the last two years alone.