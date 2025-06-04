3.78 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.43 BYN
United States not going to attend Ukraine Contact Group meeting
United States not going to attend Ukraine Contact Group meetingnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b4e8990b-9274-45d0-8adf-442e14836d0d/conversions/865b9bef-da77-47d3-b5b1-794177849ec1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b4e8990b-9274-45d0-8adf-442e14836d0d/conversions/865b9bef-da77-47d3-b5b1-794177849ec1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b4e8990b-9274-45d0-8adf-442e14836d0d/conversions/865b9bef-da77-47d3-b5b1-794177849ec1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b4e8990b-9274-45d0-8adf-442e14836d0d/conversions/865b9bef-da77-47d3-b5b1-794177849ec1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The U.S. has decided to ignore the upcoming Ukraine Contact Group meeting. Media reports indicate that the Secretary of Defense will, for the first time, be absent from the gathering.
Not only will he not be physically present on June 4th at the meeting of over 50 defense ministers, but even will not participate via video link.
This move is viewed as another step by the American administration to distance itself from military actions in Ukraine. However, it is noted that Secretary Hegset will attend the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels on June 5.