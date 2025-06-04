3.78 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.43 BYN
Trump raises tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, up from previous 25%
Trump raises tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, up from previous 25%news.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fbe96cf-b008-471c-89e0-78791f0bf19d/conversions/960f61ff-a3aa-439d-8b5b-1cfb0a8e18ad-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fbe96cf-b008-471c-89e0-78791f0bf19d/conversions/960f61ff-a3aa-439d-8b5b-1cfb0a8e18ad-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fbe96cf-b008-471c-89e0-78791f0bf19d/conversions/960f61ff-a3aa-439d-8b5b-1cfb0a8e18ad-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1fbe96cf-b008-471c-89e0-78791f0bf19d/conversions/960f61ff-a3aa-439d-8b5b-1cfb0a8e18ad-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The ongoing trade confrontation between the United States and other nations continues to escalate. Donald Trump signed an executive order raising the tariffs, marking a significant escalation in the trade dispute.
German media are sounding the alarm — this move delivers a severe blow to the steel industry, which was already struggling amidst soaring energy prices.
Germany's largest steel conglomerate is preparing for a major restructuring, with anticipated reductions exceeding 10,000 jobs.