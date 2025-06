Xi Jinping invites Alexander Lukashenko to SCO summit and parade in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and parade in Beijing, which will be held in late August - early September this year, BELTA reports.

"At the end of August, we will hold the SCO summit in Tianjin, and a little later, on September 3, we will solemnly celebrate the victory of the world anti-fascist war - we will hold a parade. I cordially invite you and will be glad to see you," the Chinese leader said.