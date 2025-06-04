NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Invites Ukraine to Bloc's Summit in The Hague

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/262ebf94-b6df-445f-a117-cc907bdf3e0a/conversions/fd52321c-39af-45e0-9b92-5e9dcd1e188f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/262ebf94-b6df-445f-a117-cc907bdf3e0a/conversions/fd52321c-39af-45e0-9b92-5e9dcd1e188f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/262ebf94-b6df-445f-a117-cc907bdf3e0a/conversions/fd52321c-39af-45e0-9b92-5e9dcd1e188f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/262ebf94-b6df-445f-a117-cc907bdf3e0a/conversions/fd52321c-39af-45e0-9b92-5e9dcd1e188f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has invited Ukraine to the alliance's summit in The Hague. Rutte said this at a press conference before the meeting of defense ministers of the member-states on June 5, TASS writes.

"I invited Ukraine to the summit. We will as soon as possible bring out the programme with more details," Rutte told.