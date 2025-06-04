3.78 BYN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Invites Ukraine to Bloc's Summit in The Hague
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has invited Ukraine to the alliance's summit in The Hague. Rutte said this at a press conference before the meeting of defense ministers of the member-states on June 5, TASS writes.
"I invited Ukraine to the summit. We will as soon as possible bring out the programme with more details," Rutte told.
He did not answer the question whether Ukraine would be mentioned in the summit's final statement, but emphasized that the subject "will be discussed". According to the Secretary General, the high-level meeting will be fully devoted to increasing the alliance's military capabilities and expenditure.