Great Stone has added 11 residents since beginning of 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, the China-Belarus Great Stone Industrial Park has added 11 residents. This was reported by head of the administration of the China-Belarus Great Stone Industrial Park Aleksandr Yaroshenko on the air of First Informational.

In 2024, 30 residents were accepted into the park, the head of the administration noted. "The dynamics is good, and it is maintained at a good level this year. Currently we have accepted 11 residents. We are expanding the geography of presence - we have a Turkish investor in the field of medical devices. In general, medicine is becoming one of the important priority areas for us. We are working, of course, with Russia and China. Belarusian investors are also among the most active now," said Yaroshenko.

He also emphasized that the industrial park, first of all, shares Chinese expertise with Belarusian enterprises. "The fact that they believe in this project and come here to implement their projects is worth a lot. We are focused on the fact that by the end of the year we will have 170 residents. We have to reach this figure. And in general, in the medium term, by 2030 this figure should increase to 270. We should set ourselves ambitious goals and strive to fulfill them," Yaroshenko is convinced.

To add, several clusters have formed in the park, for example, the most numerous one is in the field of research and development (R&D). "There our Chinese partners occupy a fairly large share. In the field of mechanical engineering, there is also an active presence of Chinese partners. Engines, gearboxes, construction machinery - these are all the competencies that are being developed in the Republic of Belarus, and this is exactly what we need, including for our machine building," he emphasized.