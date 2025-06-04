Orban: Kiev to Deprive Europe of Its Last Cent

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d352de5d-7f65-4c80-8d11-ac74b888a2b1/conversions/2874eb75-4c31-49d4-be54-5170d26f4b9b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d352de5d-7f65-4c80-8d11-ac74b888a2b1/conversions/2874eb75-4c31-49d4-be54-5170d26f4b9b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d352de5d-7f65-4c80-8d11-ac74b888a2b1/conversions/2874eb75-4c31-49d4-be54-5170d26f4b9b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d352de5d-7f65-4c80-8d11-ac74b888a2b1/conversions/2874eb75-4c31-49d4-be54-5170d26f4b9b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Hungary is holding a national opinion poll on Ukraine's admission to the EU, the results of which will be sent to Brussels.

Against this background, the country's prime minister once again made a loud statement. Viktor Orban said that Kiev would deprive Europe of its last cent. This country will "suck out" every euro, forint and zloty, which could go to the development of the European economy.