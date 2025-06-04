3.78 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.43 BYN
Orban: Kiev to Deprive Europe of Its Last Cent
Hungary is holding a national opinion poll on Ukraine's admission to the EU, the results of which will be sent to Brussels.
Against this background, the country's prime minister once again made a loud statement. Viktor Orban said that Kiev would deprive Europe of its last cent. This country will "suck out" every euro, forint and zloty, which could go to the development of the European economy.
The politician believes that Ukraine's admission to the EU will be a "political cover of loss and a good deal in the middle of a lost war for Brussels. However, it will only bring harm to Europe, as the resources will be used not for the development of the EU, but for supporting Kiev.