Belarus and Pakistan Forge New Military Partnership
Islamabad has expressed its readiness to share its experience in peacekeeping missions with Belarus. This was stated by Pakistan's Minister of Defence during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin.
During the negotiations, both sides explored not only military relations but also discussed cooperation between Belarusian automotive enterprises and sectors of the Pakistani economy, the establishment of air links between the two nations, as well as personnel training and educational exchanges.
The relationship between Pakistan and Belarus extends beyond mere diplomatic camaraderie. It embodies collaboration across political and economic spheres, fostering deeper connections among their citizens, which continue to grow despite the geographical distances, emphasized Viktor Khrenin during the meeting. Furthermore, the personal friendship between the leaders of Belarus and Pakistan provides a solid foundation of trust and optimism, enabling both nations to look confidently toward the future and pursue ambitious goals, added the defence minister.