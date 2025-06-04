In Latvia They Demand to Ban Russian Language

Just a few days before the municipal elections in Latvia, a declaration was submitted to the Saeima, which equates Russification with criminal activity and declares the Russian language a threat to statehood.

The author was the opposition National Alliance party that in this way decided to increase its popularity in nationalist circles.

At the same time, it is not just a political statement, but an attempt to legally consolidate the course for the complete ousting of the Russian language from the public space, that is, to formalize it in the form of an official state strategy.