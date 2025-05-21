Members of European Parliament Support Protective Tariffs on Fertilizers from Belarus and Russia

The European Parliament has endorsed the implementation of new protective tariffs on agricultural products and fertilizers originating from Belarus and the Russian Federation, according to BELTA.

It is noted that this decision was made despite protests from European farmers, who fear a sharp increase in prices for key commodities essential to their operations.

"Members of the European Parliament in the Committee on International Trade supported the Commission's proposal to increase EU tariffs by 50% on certain agricultural products from Russia and Belarus that are still exempt from other customs duties," the report states. "The products affected by the new tariffs include sugar, vinegar, flour, and animal feed. The approved text also provides for a 6.5% tariff on fertilizers imported from Russia and Belarus, as well as duties ranging from 40 to 45 euros per ton for the years 2025-2026. These tariffs are set to rise to 430 euros per ton by 2028," the European Parliament's website reports.

The decision will come into effect after approval by the Council of the European Union and its publication in the Official Journal.