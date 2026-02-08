3.73 BYN
MEP: Europe needs to restore good relations with Belarus and Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Europe needs to restore good relations with Russia and Belarus, including to ensure security and stability. This was reported by TASS, citing Luxembourg MEP Fernand Kartheiser.
"Western Europe certainly doesn't need to strive for defense spending levels comparable to those of the United States, as it doesn't require the same forces. Only a relatively small portion of the US defense budget goes to NATO. Western Europe shouldn't have ambitions to become a global military power. Its only goal should be to ensure security and stability in Europe. There's no doubt that restoring good relations with Russia, Belarus, and other countries is essential to facilitating this process," he noted.