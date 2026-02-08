"Western Europe certainly doesn't need to strive for defense spending levels comparable to those of the United States, as it doesn't require the same forces. Only a relatively small portion of the US defense budget goes to NATO. Western Europe shouldn't have ambitions to become a global military power. Its only goal should be to ensure security and stability in Europe. There's no doubt that restoring good relations with Russia, Belarus, and other countries is essential to facilitating this process," he noted.