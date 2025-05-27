Merz: Germany will do everything to prevent Nord Stream 2 from coming into operation

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef0219d9-49f0-4746-8d92-34066a2d5570/conversions/4e9eaf5e-516f-4b4f-b2c3-4c917763a7b8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef0219d9-49f0-4746-8d92-34066a2d5570/conversions/4e9eaf5e-516f-4b4f-b2c3-4c917763a7b8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef0219d9-49f0-4746-8d92-34066a2d5570/conversions/4e9eaf5e-516f-4b4f-b2c3-4c917763a7b8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef0219d9-49f0-4746-8d92-34066a2d5570/conversions/4e9eaf5e-516f-4b4f-b2c3-4c917763a7b8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Germany will do everything to prevent the Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline from being put into operation. Such a frank statement was made by the new German chancellor.

Friedrich Merz said this at a briefing after a meeting with Zelensky in Berlin, at which he promised that he would help Ukraine to produce long-range weapons. It will be capable of hitting targets on the territory outside Ukraine, Merz emphasized.