Merz: Germany will do everything to prevent Nord Stream 2 from coming into operation
Germany will do everything to prevent the Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline from being put into operation. Such a frank statement was made by the new German chancellor.
Friedrich Merz said this at a briefing after a meeting with Zelensky in Berlin, at which he promised that he would help Ukraine to produce long-range weapons. It will be capable of hitting targets on the territory outside Ukraine, Merz emphasized.
In other words, the German authorities intend to escalate the military confrontation with Russia, while Russian gas supplies through pipelines could cover 20% of Germany's needs. This could help put the German economy back on the rails.