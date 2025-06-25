The security architecture that previous generations spent decades building has been destroyed, stated Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Igor Sekreta, speaking at the OSCE Conference in Vienna. The diplomat noted the disastrous outcomes of the persistent, manic promotion of a one-sided NATO-centric security model and the principle of "might is always right."

"We all see what this situation has led to. The conventional arms control regime in Europe has become history. The mechanisms for strengthening trust and security are paralyzed. Negotiation formats are not used or are instrumentalized in a confrontational manner. The shameful practice of naming and shaming in the OSCE decision-making bodies only deepens mutual alienation. Note that the OSCE is visible today mainly only in the post-Soviet space. And what about other European states - there are no issues with elections, no problems with illegal migration, no problems in the economy, the environmental situation has not changed? The bias in the OSCE's activities towards the CIS countries is obvious, and this needs to be changed," Igor Sekreta noted.