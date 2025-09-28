The recent parliamentary elections in Moldova have generated widespread controversy both within the country and abroad. Political analyst Julia Abuhovich expressed her opinion on the results, their integrity, and the geopolitical context in which they took place.

According to her, the election results and the rhetoric of incumbent President Maia Sandu raise serious questions about the future of Moldova's independence.

According to preliminary data, Maia Sandu's party, the current president, has won approximately 55 of the 101 seats in parliament, allowing her to make decisions without the need for opposition coordination. However, Abuhovich believes that these elections cannot be called a celebration of democracy: they were accompanied by protests, public burning of ballots, and popular disillusionment. "This is not a celebration, but a continuous stream of disappointment," she noted.

Yulia Abukhovich focused on Maia Sandu's resonant statements, which echo the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Zelensky. Specifically, Sandu, like Zelensky, declared that "Georgia is lost" to Europe, implying that abandoning a pro-European course is tantamount to abandoning "the future."

Abukhovich considers such statements alarming: "Moldova's independence seems to be completely out of the question. The country's president isn't considering the possibility of independent development." She emphasizes that Georgia, to which Sandu refers, has not renounced its independence or joined Russia or any other union. On the contrary, Tbilisi maintains sovereignty while maintaining pragmatic relations with Russia to avoid ruining its economy.

In contrast, Sandu's policy is aimed at severing long-term ties with neighbors, including Belarus, in favor of a pro-European course. "What kind of independence can we talk about if Moldova is developing as a state following Brussels' orders?" the analyst asks.

Yulia Abukhovichi also expresses concerns about the transparency of the elections. She believes there are grounds to believe they were flawed, yet Brussels, which usually actively responds to undemocratic processes, is silent in this case. She attributes this to Maia Sandu's promotion of the European Union's interests: "If everything goes according to plan, what kind of democracy can we talk about? The opinion of ordinary people in Moldova has long ceased to matter."

Another worrying aspect, according to Abukhovici, is the potential escalation of tensions in the region. British conservative media have speculated about the possible deployment of Ukrainian troops to Transnistria under the guise of a "Russian threat." In this scenario, Gagauzia and Transnistria could become a buffer zone for local conflicts, while Romania, under the pretext of "saving a brotherly nation," could attempt to annex the rest of Moldova.