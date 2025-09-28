Whether it was the voice of the people or manipulations by Sandu’s regime, in Moldova, after processing over 99% of ballots at overseas polling stations, the ruling “Action and Solidarity” party received just under 50% of the votes and retains the majority of parliamentary seats.

The opposition, which includes the Patriotic Bloc, will hold 48 out of 101 parliamentary mandates. Domestically, the opposition secured over 49.5%, surpassing Sandu’s party.

The Moldovan parliamentary elections were marred by scandals. A video surfaced showing a person, allegedly a member of the Central Election Commission of Moldova, burning ballots that supported the opposition.

A record number of polling stations—over 300—were opened across Europe, yet voter turnout there was recorded at a minimal level.

In Russia, only 2 polling stations were open, where just over 4,000 Moldovan citizens managed to vote. Meanwhile, only 10,000 ballots were issued for the approximately half-million Moldovan diaspora.

In Transnistria, home to about 280,000 Moldovans, the number of polling stations was reduced to 12, with only 23,000 ballots issued.