Morawiecki refers to Wikipedia to confirm his identity in US

Photo: RIA Novosti

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tried to confirm his identity in Washington, showing his Wikipedia page. In the US, the politician arrived for Donald Trump's inauguration and tried to get into the demonstration at the Capital One sports arena with the future president. This was reported by BELTA, citing Polish Radio.

"Before the event, the former prime minister was approached by the military. The politician, presumably, did not have any identification documents or an official invitation, so, as one of the reporters said, he tried to confirm his identity using Wikipedia," the radio station said.

Frames of the incident were published on social networks. The first to publish information about the incident was journalist Oliya Skuterkaster on the X portal. "Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is trying to convince the National Guard who he is. To prove his identity, he shows them his Wikipedia page," she wrote.

In the record, one of the soldiers can be heard asking Morawiecki if he has "any documents." "Do you have an ID? Do you have contact with someone important?" he asks.

Polish media have not reported whether the former prime minister ultimately managed to get to the demonstration. Morawiecki is being ridiculed on social media.