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More than 40 Countries in London Demand that Iran Open the Strait of Hormuz
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Participants in the meeting on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz in London called on Iran to ensure unimpeded transit of ships. The online consultations were chaired by the British Foreign Secretary and included representatives from more than 40 countries and international organizations.
Diplomatic and economic pressure on Iran, including through the UN, were discussed. Sanctions against Tehran are not ruled out.
Cooperation with the International Maritime Organization to restore shipping in the region is also planned.
Meanwhile, Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to the U.S. and Israel for a very long time. Tehran intends to expel both countries from the Middle East, the Islamic Republic stated.