Moscow and Washington Coordinate Date for Next Round of Negotiations

Moscow and Washington are in the process of agreeing upon the date and location for the upcoming round of talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), according to РИА Новости.

"Currently, negotiations are underway to determine the date and venue for the next round of discussions," she stated.

Zakharova emphasized that both sides recognize a mutual interest in "unraveling the tangle of contradictions" that characterize their relationship.

"We are gradually working to untangle this knot. The desire to address and resolve these numerous issues is shared by both parties," the diplomat affirmed.

She also clarified that, from the Russian perspective, a priority is the swift resumption of direct air links, which would symbolize a thaw and renewed cooperation between the two nations.