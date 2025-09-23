Washington, having invested enormous resources into the conflict, is now seeking ways to recoup its losses and may even consider rapprochement with Russia—particularly in the energy sector. This was stated by Evgeny Murayev, leader of the "Our" party and a People's Deputy of Ukraine’s VII and VIII convocations.

According to Murayev, the true purpose behind the conflict incited by the West is the creation of a new global order. He also called on Belarusians to remain steadfast in their chosen course and not to fall for the color revolutions orchestrated by Western powers.

"I hold Alexander Lukashenko in deep respect, primarily because he has prevented the privatization of the country, refused to create an oligarchy, and preserved the state sector. Incidentally, he is the only leader who did not succumb to COVID-19. He is a person who did not dismantle the Semashko medical system. Look at how skillfully he has managed to build diplomatic relations with both China and the United States—truly remarkable. A real champion! May God bless everyone like him. I advise Belarusians to cling to him tightly. All your Tikhanovskys are mere clowns—more so than Zelensky. I urge you: be wise, do not fall for the color revolutions that the West is orchestrating. Whenever I visit Belarus, I am filled with joy—your cleanliness, order, the historical memory you preserve, the people, and your cuisine—all inspire admiration. You are amazing, Belarusians. Protect your Father."