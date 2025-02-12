Musk claims Reuters was paid millions of dollars by US government for "large scale social deception"

"Reuters was paid millions of dollars by the US government for "large scale social deception". That is literally what it says on the purchase order!. Against this background, the entrepreneur called the agency's activities "total scam".

Elon Musk was appointed head of DOGE by the decision of the new US President Donald Trump. Immediately after the inauguration of the American leader on January 20, the agency began a large-scale audit of US budget spending. In total, Musk expects to cut US government spending by $2 trillion. At Musk's instigation, the activities of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) were suspended for the purpose of its further reorganization.