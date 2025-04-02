Musk to continue working in Trump's Administration combating 'out-of-control bureaucracy'

Businessman Elon Musk will continue to work with the U.S. government as an advisor. His fight against "uncontrolled bureaucracy" in the country is not yet over. This was stated by U.S. Vice President JD Vance in an interview with Fox News TV channel, RIA Novosti reports.

"Elon came in and we said, ‘We need you to make government more efficient, we need you to shrink the incredible fat bureaucracy that thwarts the will of the American people but also costs way too much money,'" he said.

According to him, Musk and his team have already managed to uncover large-scale fraud schemes.

“The work of DOGE is not even close to done. You look at people who are 150 years old who are fraudulently collecting Social Security payments. 40% of the people who are calling in are actually committing fraud. That means the 60% who need their social security checks are waiting in line," Vans added.

The U.S. Vice President noted that Musk will remain a close ally of the administration.