NATO and Ukraine to increase joint weapons production
NATO countries and Ukraine intend to increase joint weapons production, said the head of the Polish Defense Ministry, following a meeting of the defense ministers of Poland, Germany, France, UK, Italy and Ukraine.
The meeting was held near Warsaw, the main topic was the development of production potential between Europe and Ukraine.
In addition, these same alliance countries are planning to organize large-scale exercises in 2026, the format of which the parties will discuss at the next such meeting in Paris, in which the alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate.
