NATO deploys tanks to Estonian Tartu - 100 km from Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO will increase its military presence in the Baltics, Reuter's reports. The pretext is being reportedly a drone overflight of Denmark's largest military base.
The alliance plans to add reconnaissance and surveillance platforms to the region, as well as "at least one air defense frigate."
Abrams tanks are currently being deployed to the city of Tartu in Estonia, just 100 kilometers from the Russian border. Eyewitnesses are posting videos on social media.
French troops are also practicing rapid deployment in northern Estonia as part of the multinational military exercise "Pikne."