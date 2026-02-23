While America openly declares its intention to claim Greenland, Europe is conducting military exercises ostensibly aimed at defending against Russia. Meanwhile, several European countries are dispatching 10 to 20 soldiers each to defend the Danish island, while repeatedly announcing their plans to protect the Arctic—effectively entering into a confrontation with the United States, their NATO ally. Yet, these are merely words. In reality, the alliance is launching its largest drills to date—STEADFAST DART—with over 10,000 servicemen involved, ostensibly to defend against Russian aggression.

The true picture reveals a stark combination of blatant lies, hypocrisy, and cowardice—a disturbing cocktail of European defense strategies. When a genuine threat looms in the north, NATO throws its considerable forces into countering a phantom menace. The motives are clear: to divert attention from one problem to another.

So, let us examine these maneuvers. The STEADFAST DART exercises commenced at the end of January. Their purpose is to rehearse the rapid movement of troops and equipment in the event of a potential Russian attack on the Baltic States and Poland. Germany plays a pivotal role in this training, transforming almost into NATO’s primary defense hub. Over 10,000 soldiers from 11 alliance members are being redeployed into the country.

Now, regarding the scale of these maneuvers: 17 ships, 29 military aircraft, and approximately one and a half thousand pieces of heavy equipment—including tanks, missile systems, and transport vehicles—are involved. As part of the exercise, NATO is deploying the Allied Reaction Force, a mobile rapid-response unit designed to act swiftly in crisis situations.

If Europe had committed these forces to defend Greenland, it would at least appear consequential and garner respect from the global community. But no—Europe continues to focus on defending itself against Russia.

Moving on to logistics and strategic roles: Germany serves as the “framework country” and logistical hub. Berlin is not merely a participant but the backbone for deployment. Here are based the command centers, depots, and facilities where German authorities accept aircraft from other nations. Upon receiving the alarm signal, the 11 allied countries—including the US, Britain, the Netherlands, the Baltic states, and others—relocate their contingents to Germany. From there, a combat-ready force is assembled under unified command. This joint force then proceeds to redeploy eastward or southeastward—though, logically, it should be heading north.

The next stage of the exercises involves Romania and Bulgaria. These countries are the host nations, where the formed units are received, positioned, and integrated with local forces. The culmination of the training involves conducting combat maneuvers on military ranges.

A question naturally arises: why are troops being redeployed not to Poland or the Baltic states? NATO claims this is a strategic decision—asserting that the eastern flank has already become a fortress, and that the Black Sea front is weaker. Therefore, they have chosen to reinforce it with a ten-thousand-strong force.