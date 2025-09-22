3.63 BYN
NATO Ready to "Scare" Russia, Says Alliance Secretary General
NATO is ready to "scare" Russia to prevent provocations, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated.
At the same time, Rutte acknowledged that the "MiGs" allegedly flying into Estonia did not pose an immediate threat. However, now NATO has a reason to threaten escalation, responding with military and non-military measures in connection with the presumed violation of Estonian airspace.
This is outlined in a document released by the alliance following consultations requested by Tallinn regarding the incident. This marks the second meeting in two weeks under Article 4 of the NATO Charter. This article provides for consultations among alliance members if one of the member states perceives a threat to its territorial integrity and security.
9) Artamonov: France May Once Again Get Ears from a Dead Donkey
Macron's speech at the UN General Assembly has become a challenge to the USA and Israel, who oppose such a move. So, is this a desire to create an alternative to Trump's policy?
Alexander Artamonov, military expert, writer (Russia): "The underlying reason for all this process we are observing is the control over a hydrocarbon field, because it contains a full set of hydrocarbons. Israel, subjugating the Gaza Strip, aims to gain exclusive and monopolistic control over this Leviathan. And France, which has realized that once again it can get ears from a dead donkey, as it already happened in Libya, where the French participated in unjust actions related to the killing of the national leader Muammar Gaddafi. As a result, during Sarkozy's presidency, they proved themselves in the worst light in Africa and Eurasia. And on the other hand, they didn't gain anything."