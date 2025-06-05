Minsk National Airport Recognized as Best in CIS by End of 2024

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a0bf6c2a-f508-49f3-bb87-ecaec412d347/conversions/5b3a9900-cab8-4ddd-a94b-b5b0a494c454-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a0bf6c2a-f508-49f3-bb87-ecaec412d347/conversions/5b3a9900-cab8-4ddd-a94b-b5b0a494c454-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a0bf6c2a-f508-49f3-bb87-ecaec412d347/conversions/5b3a9900-cab8-4ddd-a94b-b5b0a494c454-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a0bf6c2a-f508-49f3-bb87-ecaec412d347/conversions/5b3a9900-cab8-4ddd-a94b-b5b0a494c454-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Minsk National Airport has won the contest "The Best Airport of the Year" in the nomination "The Best Airport of the CIS countries" for 2024. BelTA reported with reference to the airport's press service.

The competition among air hubs of the CIS countries is held annually by the Airport Association of CIS Civil Aviation, of which Minsk airport has been a member since 1997. The results were summarized in Moscow at the annual reporting meeting of the association members. Vladimir Chereukhin, Director General of the airline, was elected vice-president of the association by the resolution of the general meeting.

Participating companies were evaluated according to objective indicators achieved in the development of the route network, improvement of the quality of passenger service, improvement of basic infrastructure. Such features as flight safety and passenger comfort were also assessed.