Minsk and Beijing agreed to intensify bilateral relations. On June 4, negotiations took place in the Chinese capital between Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping. The friendly and family-like format of the meeting very much reflects the spirit of the all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China. The leaders had extensive one-on-one conversations. Alexander Lukashenko told journalists that the visit was successful. Governments of both countries will soon focus on technological modernization in industry. Experts already assess the Belarusian side’s approach as an investment in the coming decade’s future.

It was only 6 a.m. in Minsk, yet the Belarusian President’s convoy in the Chinese capital was already fully prepared. The leaders’ meeting was scheduled to begin before noon Beijing time.

The Leaders’ Meeting in Beijing

It was known in advance that Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping would meet in a special format. The choice of location was highly symbolic — at the residence of China’s head of state, Zhongnanhai. And this was the first time.

The diplomatic experience of bilateral relations dates back to the early 1990s. The personal friendship between the leaders has been developing for many years.

Lukashenko Invited Xi Jinping to Belarus

The dialogue started long before Xi Jinping became China’s leader. Over the past few years, it has become a tradition for the politicians to check in with each other annually in various formats. This is understandable, as the number of projects is increasing and cooperation expanding. Trade turnover has been breaking records every year.

The President of Belarus expressed high regard for his Chinese colleague’s friendliness. “It is especially evident that you invited me into your home (the meeting took place at Xi Jinping’s residence — ed.). I am very grateful and, of course, look forward to welcoming you in my home.”

“I am also still surprised and impressed, even though I am in China for the 15th time and have a 30-year history of cooperation with the PRC, by your attitude towards guests. Believe me, this is a common opinion. We, with presidents, especially from post-Soviet republics, often exchange these opinions. We share the same view. And we understand and value this very much,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

During the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed Belarusian President, emphasizing the longstanding personal friendship.

“I want to once again congratulate you on your re-election as President of Belarus. This fully reflects the support and trust of the Belarusian people in you. I am confident that under your leadership, your country will achieve even greater successes in state-building,” said Xi Jinping.

Lukashenko: Many Countries Are Watching Beijing

The essence of the moment is that the global situation is becoming more complicated, and confrontation is intensifying. Tariff blackmail and trade ultimatums, conflicts, and overt pressure on those unwilling to live under Western conditions. The trade war among the world's leading economies affects the entire planet. The reaction of Beijing to sanctions diktat will influence the global balance, emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

“You very rightly noted the main feature of the current times — unprecedented pressure from the West on us, primarily China. Today, many countries, including Belarus, are watching you in Beijing,” stressed the Belarusian leader.

He added that five years ago, people said: “If China endures, then the planet will be balanced and will exist.”

Now, they say: “China has endured, China will endure, and China will not allow the world order to be broken.” Many peoples believe in this. Leaders I have met with have told me so,” Lukashenko said.

“Traditional friendship between our countries is growing stronger, and unwavering political mutual trust is being reinforced. Cooperation is advancing in almost all spheres,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping noted. “We maintain close contacts and coordination on international issues, whether within the SCO, UN, or others. Like you, and like our country, we never submit to any international hegemony or policies of persecution. Together, we defend justice and equality in the international arena.”

Belarus and China: Strengthening Traditional Friendship and Mutual Trust

While Trump calls China’s leader a tough negotiator and hopes to speak with Xi Jinping to resolve trade disagreements, the Belarusian-Chinese meeting is underway. If bilateral issues arise, they are always resolved peacefully. Beijing considers Minsk a strategic all-weather partner.

Xi Jinping Invited Lukashenko to the SCO Summit and Parade in Beijing

“In late August, we will hold the SCO summit in Tianjin, and a little later, on September 3, we will celebrate the victory in the global anti-fascist war with a parade. I sincerely invite you and will be glad to see you,” said the Chinese leader.

A Friendly and Family-like Meeting of the Leaders

The leaders’ communication lasted 2.5 hours — longer than initially scheduled. The President of Belarus and the Chinese leader had extensive one-on-one talks and even shared a friendly lunch, but this was away from cameras and media.

Belarus Strengthens Partnership with China

Of course, Belarus and China are different countries in scale. Despite this, they have been building their dialogue for over 30 years — largely initiated by Lukashenko. Whether the key factor was the strength of personality or the changing global landscape, the fact remains that Belarusian President’s political intuition ultimately helped develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the economy.

Issues of Technological Modernization and Innovation

Prior to this, negotiations took place with representatives of Chinese business circles. Significant preparatory work by the governments preceded the leaders’ meeting. The key focus was clear — modernizing Belarus’s economy based on Chinese technologies, especially in industry. The coming year will be marked by industrial cooperation. The combination of domestic expertise and Chinese technological solutions should contribute to building a knowledge-based economy. China’s goal has been to transform from the “world’s factory” into the “cradle of innovation.” It is confidently following this path. Since 2008, Belarus has already implemented 27 projects with China worth over $5 billion.

Investing in the Future Decade

Nikolay Vavilov, political scientist and Sinologist (Russia):

“Indeed, China is transforming into a global technological hub — robotics, artificial intelligence, the internet, production technologies, light and heavy machinery, and the light industry. The Chinese are ready to consider transferring all this to logistics-friendly Belarus. It is an investment in the future decade. That’s why this is a historic agreement — Alexander G. is absolutely right. He is laying the foundation now for cooperation that will bring prosperity to Belarus until the end of this century, I believe.”

China Interested in Economic Cooperation with Belarus

Andrey Manoylo, political scientist, professor at M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia):

“China has shown all signs of respect and trust towards Belarusian leadership. This is very important because China is a complex partner on the international stage. Chinese politicians generally act cautiously and are restrained in showing friendliness. But this situation was exceptional — it indicates that China is very interested in developing economic relations with Belarus. And it’s clear that Belarus is also interested in expanding its economic ties with China.”

Lukashenko: The Visit to China Was Successful

Immediately after the negotiations, Lukashenko headed to the airport. The Belarusian aircraft was about to take off from Chinese soil, but we managed to ask the key question: how did the talks with Xi Jinping go?

“Everything went very well,” said Lukashenko, suggesting we speak with his Chinese counterpart, who speaks Russian fluently. “He said the visit was successful. We met, and agreed that we need to intensify our relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says they are ready for this. We have no choice but to move forward. So, very successfully. We don’t usually publicize our meetings with key people who are ready to work with us. As Xi Jinping, my old friend, says, sometimes you need to act quickly, sometimes calmly, but quietly. That’s how we work. It’s a kind of family meeting in a small circle. Not official, not a working meeting. But the Chinese are Chinese — they organized it at the highest level. Well done! I believe the visit was successful. And most importantly, the corridor for them has been expanded. Keep going! That’s why I told the ambassador: ‘You are responsible for relations with China. This is a new opportunity for us.’”

Belarus - China: Partnership and New Opportunities